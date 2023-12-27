Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $700 million, California Lottery officials announced.

The drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m. PST, and anyone who wants to play must purchase their tickets by 7 p.m.

The estimated cash value for hitting all five numbers plus the Powerball number is an estimated $352,300,000, according to the lottery website.

One lucky player who matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number, won more than $2 million on Christmas Day after purchasing a ticket on South Knott Avenue in Anaheim.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are scheduled for every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.