A massive Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs this weekend after no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the grand prize.

The jackpot will be an estimated $457 million for the next draw, which is taking place Saturday.

While no one won the nine-figure prize on Wednesday, a single ticket sold in Compton hit five of the numbers — missing only the Powerball — and is worth about $2.5 million, according to the California Lottery’s website.

Players face staggering odds to achieve that feat, with estimates placing the chance of hitting five of five numbers at approximately 1 in 11,688,054.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the General Store, located at 614 E. El Segundo Blvd., lottery officials said.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing were 1, 4, 18, 46, 62, and the Powerball was 25.

Powerball is now played three times a week, with the game adding a new Monday night draw last month in an effort to increase sales and boost prize amounts.