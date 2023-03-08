The mansion sold for a whopping $25.5 million, according to Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times, citing property records (Berlyn Photography)

The winner of last year’s record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has made his first major splurge.

Edwin Castro, who came forward to claim the prize in February, has apparently used a chunk of that life-changing money to purchase a mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

The mansion sold for a whopping $25.5 million, according to Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times, citing property records. Zillow lists the sale date as March 1.

It’s the most expensive sale in Hollywood Hills this year and one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the area, Flemming reports.

The home was built in 2022 by developer Roman James, according to Dirt.com. The 5-bedroom, 7-bath mansion (with a footprint of 13,578 square feet) overlooks both the Sunset Strip and Chateau Marmont.

Despite the hefty price tag, Castro actually got a bit of a deal on the purchase. The home, which was listed by luxury home realtors The Agency, had an original asking price of $29.95 million.

“This new modern retreat boasts a vast array of luxe amenities and exquisite finishes. Panoramic breathtaking views from Downtown to Century City are showcased through a wall of Fleetwood glass doors,” the original listing reads.

The home features an infinity pool, spa and two fire pits outside and a movie theater, fitness studio and sauna in the interior.

“Endless bonus features include a rooftop deck, five-car showroom in addition to the upper 2 car garage and 7+ gated off street spots,” the listing concludes.

Castro won the largest Powerball jackpot in history in November after purchasing a ticket from a convenience store in Altadena. For months his identity was a mystery as he apparently got his affairs in order.

Castro opted to take the lump sum payment of $997.6 million.

The one-of-a-kind piece of Los Angeles real estate still cost Castro less than 3% of his winnings.