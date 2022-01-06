Powerball ticket worth $1.3 million sold in South Pasadena

In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

It might not have been one of the two big winners of the $632 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but a ticket sold at a South Pasadena gas station hit five numbers to earn someone a million-dollar prize.

The lucky ticket, worth an estimated $1.3 million, was purchased at the Chevron located at 1400 Mission St., according to the California Lottery.

It was one of 14 tickets sold across 10 states that won prizes of at least $1 million, a Powerball news release stated. Two of those tickets — one in Florida, the other in Georgia — are worth about $2 million.

But the big winners of the night are whoever hold the two tickets that matched all six numbers for the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball 17.

One of the tickets was bought at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, while the other was sold somewhere in Wisconsin, although state officials there did not immediately specify where.

They’ll split the money, which works out to approximately $316.3 million each, or a cash value of about $225.1 million apiece, lottery officials said.

The Golden State has been home to some of the biggest jackpot winners in Powerball — including the largest in U.S. lottery history, a $1.586 billion prize won on Jan. 13, 2016, that was split three ways.

And just three months ago on Oct. 4, a man won a nearly $700 million Powerball jackpot — the game’s fifth-largest ever — in Morro Bay.

For those wanting a chance to win a nine-figure prize, there’s still Mega Millions. The jackpot for Friday night’s draw is currently at $278 million.