Powerball ticket worth almost $500,000 sold in Northridge as jackpot nears $500 million

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot is rolling toward a half-billion dollars as the latest drawing yielded no grand prize winners on Monday night.

However, two tickets matched five numbers — missing only the Powerball number — including one sold in the San Fernando Valley, lottery officials said.

The ticket sold in Northridge has an estimated prize of $485,000 and was purchased at Bob’s Liquor, located at 17315 Saticoy St., according to the California Lottery.

It’s the second big Powerball prize to be won in Los Angeles County in as many weeks, with a ticket valued at $2.5 million sold in Compton for last Wednesday’s drawing. Lottery officials have not said whether the winner of that prize has stepped forward yet.

The other ticket that matched five numbers in Monday’s draw was sold in Oklahoma. It is worth an estimated $2 million because that player added the Power Play option for an extra $1.

Monday night’s jackpot was worth approximately $472 million. The winning number were 37, 51, 54, 58, 60, and the Powerball 19.

Since no ticket matched all six numbers, the grand prize will increase again for Wednesday’s game. By the next draw, it’s expected to be worth $490 million, or a single lump-sum payment of $355.1 million.

The grand prize amount would make it one of the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time.