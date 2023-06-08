A lucky lottery player just became over $230,000 richer.

The California Lottery office announced that a ticket matched five out of the six numbers during Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, earning that unidentified lottery player $239,862.

The ticket was sold at M & A Tobacco in Santa Monica, located at 1803 Lincoln Blvd.

No ticket matched all six numbers, so the Powerball jackpot now stands at $308 million heading into Saturday night’s drawing.

Californians who are feeling lucky can purchase a Powerball ticket ahead of the Saturday drawing for $2 at lottery retailers across the Golden State.

California was also home to another lottery win on Tuesday after another lottery player won $1.4 million from a Mega Millions ticket that was sold at an ampm minimart in Torrance.

The ticket matched numbers 29-57-23-6-12, just missing the Mega number 4.

The newly-minted millionaire’s identity was also not released.

Multiple California Lottery players have been lucky winners recently, including Edwin Castro, who won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November.

Castro recently used some of his winnings to purchase a Hollywood Hills mansion for $25.5 million and a $4 million home in Altadena.