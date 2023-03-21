Periods of heavy rains, thunderstorms, high winds and mountain snow continue to slam much of Southern California Tuesday evening, with the National Weather Service forecasting the strong storm system sticking around through Wednesday.

The weather service even issued a special weather statement for portions of San Bernardino, Riverside and central Orange counties through 9:15 p.m. after radar indicated wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour and pea-size hail.

In Los Angeles County, a flood advisory is in effect for the coasts, valleys and lower mountains until 10:45 p.m. and beaches are closed due to heavy lightning. The NWS warns that heavy rainfall could trigger minor flooding in low-lying areas, pooling water in roadways and the risk of debris flows near wildfire burn scars.

Downtown Los Angeles has received more than an inch of rain over the last 24 hours, according to an interactive map put out by the Ventura County Public Works Agency that shows season-to-date rainfall totals for dozens of locations across the Southland.

Most of the region is expected to see another half to 1.5 inch of rainfall as the storm progresses this evening, though residents in the foothills and mountains could see as much as 3 inches of rain. While showers will continue into Wednesday, they are expected to be scattered. Thunderstorms are a possibility in L.A. County in the early morning hours, NWS said.

Images from KTLA’s Interactive Radar Map of a strong storm system moving across the Southland Mar. 21, 2023.

Snowfall of 2 to 5 feet is forecast at elevations of 6,000 feet and higher. Slightly lower elevations, from 3,500 to 5,000 feet are expected to get between 2 to 10 inches of snow, prompting winter storm warnings for residents in San Bernardino and Riverside counties until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS also issued a winter storm warning for areas of the Interstate 5 Corridor and the Highway 14 Corridor through the San Gabriel Mountains until 11 p.m. California Highway Patrol was escorting traffic through Interstate 5 along the Grapevine due to reports of snow.

“CHP escorts stopped about 7:30 p.m. I-5 is still wet. Drive carefully and reduce speeds,” Caltrans tweeted.

Strong winds continue to be a factor with this storm, with high wind warnings in effect for much of the region.

Coastal and Valley areas can expect peak wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour, lowering to 20 to 30 miles per hour as the storm weakens. Mountain and desert areas could see gusts as high as 60 to 75 miles per hour.

In Ventura County, the NWS issued a tornado warning for areas including Casa Conejo, Lake Sherwood and Solromar that lasts until 8:30 p.m.

The combination of heavy rains and high winds increase the likelihood of downed trees and powerlines, leading to isolated power outages. Commuters are urged to drive slow and allow for extra time on roads slick with rain and possible snow in places.

Hazardous marine conditions are also forecast. Seas as high as 8 to 14 feet are possible through Wednesday. Coastal areas could see minor flooding with surf ranging from 7 to 13 feet.

NWS forecasts dry, cool conditions Thursday through Monday.