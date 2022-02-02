Powerful winds return to SoCal: High wind warnings, advisories in place

Southern California residents are bracing for several more days of powerful, possibly damaging winds across the region.

North to northwest winds will push their way through the Southland Wednesday before turning northeasterly Wednesday night, bringing Santa Ana wind conditions through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning has been issued until noon Thursday for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as well as the Los Angeles County mountains.

Wind speeds from 25 to 45 mph are expected with isolated gusts reaching as high as 70mph in some locations.

Video showed strong winds blowing early Wednesday morning in the Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana areas.

Wind advisories are also in place for areas of Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties.

Winds are expected to blow between 20 and 55 mph, with higher gusts possible, according to the Weather Service.

Officials are warning drivers to be aware of hazardous cross winds on area roads, as well as the potential for downed trees and power lines.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday, but afternoon highs will remain on the cool side.

Temperatures for some inland areas will reach only into the upper 50s, according to the Weather Service.

Warmer temperatures are expected to return Saturday and Sunday, although the gusty winds are expected to persist.