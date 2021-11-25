Powerful winds topple trees across SoCal amid red flag warning

Powerful and damaging winds swept through Southern California Thursday, toppling trees and pairing with dry conditions to create dangerous fire weather.

The strongest winds were expected through Thanksgiving morning.

KTLA received images of downed trees in several cities, including in the San Fernando Valley, North Hollywood, Santa Ana and Ontario.

In North Hollywood, a large tree fell on a home around 1:30 a.m. in the 11200 block of Califa Street.

Just half an hour earlier, also in North Hollywood, a toppled tree crushed a white pickup truck and a sedan in the area of Haynes Street and Irvine Avenue. No injuries were reported in either of the incidents.

A high wind warning was in effect due to damaging winds in the San Fernando Valley and the Los Angeles County coast — mainly across the Malibu corridor.

Powerful wind gusts of over 70 mph swept through some mountain and valley areas in L.A. and Ventura counties overnight and in the early morning, according to the Weather Service.

The winds are strong enough to bring down power lines that can fall and spark fires, which is why Edison began power shutoffs for tens of thousands of Southern California customers.

A Red Flag Warning was also in effect for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties from Wednesday through Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers were warned to prepare for downed trees and power lines in the roadway.

As of midnight, Fire Weather Snooper lighting up tonight. Many stations in the "red", indicating widespread Red Flag conditions tonight across LA/Ventura counties due to strong #SantaAnaWinds.. #LAWeather #cawx #LAwind #Socal pic.twitter.com/0LcP1s453Q — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 25, 2021