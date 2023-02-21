A potent winter storm is expected to sweep through Southern California Wednesday morning through Saturday night, bringing high winds, periods of heavy rains, and lower-elevation snow.

Along with cooler temperatures Tuesday, high winds are expected by nightfall. Coastal and valley regions will see gusts from 30-50 miles per hour, with mountains and foothills getting hit with gusts between 45-70 miles per hour.

“There will be the potential for tree damage and power outages just due to winds alone through Wednesday,” the NWS said. The high winds are also expected to impact air travel at regional airports.

High wind and winter storm warnings are set to take effect in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura counties early Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, snow levels are expected to rapidly drop from the higher mountains down to elevated valleys and mountain passes in the Los Angeles area. Elevations as low as 1,000 feet could see 1-6 inches of snow, creating dangerous driving conditions on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, among other roadways.

“Low snow levels will mean that this could be the largest amount of 24-48 hour snowfall seen in decades for our Ventura and Los Angeles County mountains,” the NWS said.

Some foothill communities in L.A. could also see a dusting of snow through Wednesday night, according to the NWS. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the mid to upper 30s in metropolitan Los Angeles.

Thursday is expected to remain cool with scattered rain and snow showers. Snowfall will remain above 2,500 feet.

Higher amounts of rain and snow are forecast from late Thursday night through early Saturday, the NWS said. On Friday, rainfall rates of up to 1 inch an hour on the frontal band of the storm will bring the potential for flooding and issues near burn scars.

Precipitation totals for both Los Angeles and Ventura coasts and valleys are expected to be between 2-4 inches. Rainfall in the foothills is expected to be between 4-6 inches.

Snow in the Grapevine. Winter 2019. (KLTA)

Elevations of 4,000 feet and above may receive 2-5 feet of snow, with as much as 7 feet at higher elevations.

Saturday, the last day of precipitation in the forecast, could also bring heavy showers, lightning, and even the possibility of small hail, the NWS reports. There is also the potential for waterspout activity over the ocean and brief, small tornados near the coast.

KTLA’s interactive radar map shows the winter storm moving into Southern California Tuesday night.

Dangerous marine conditions with seas peaking between 13-22 feet are forecast from Tuesday through Friday. The biggest surf will hit west-facing shores, with waves between 7-14 feet in L.A. and Ventura counties through Thursday.

“Sunday could be about the only break in the wet conditions as there is yet another storm system on the horizon possibly as soon Monday or Tuesday next week,” the NWS said.