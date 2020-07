Authorities say a 32-year-old pregnant woman from Southern California has died from the coronavirus but her child survived.

San Bernardino County officials say the Hesperia resident, who had underlying health problems, died on June 26.

The county says she’s the second pregnant woman in California to die from COVID-19.

Her child tested negative for the virus and is said to be doing well in a neonatal intensive care unit.

California has reported more than 6,800 COVID-19-related deaths.