Pregnant woman killed after getting struck by car while walking on Anaheim sidewalk with husband

A pregnant woman was killed after being struck by a car while walking on an Anaheim sidewalk Tuesday, officials said.

The baby was removed from the mother’s body and was being treated, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer told KTLA. The woman was believed to be 35 weeks pregnant, he said.

Police received a call around 7:37 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian near Bayless Street and Katella Avenue, east of Euclid Street, according to Sgt. Jon Yepes of the Anaheim Police Department.

Authorities determined that the vehicle, a white Jeep, jumped the sidewalk and struck the pregnant woman who was walking with her husband on that sidewalk.

The woman was taken to the UC Irvine Medical Center and was initially listed in critical conditions before being pronounced dead, according to police.

Her husband was not injured, officials said.

The woman driving the Jeep was transported to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Yepes said. It was not yet known if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Information on the identities of the involved individuals was not yet available.

David Orozco witnessed the incident and says he heard a loud boom and saw the pregnant woman’s head “was banged up.”

“The husband was, I think, checking her pulse and when he checked, he screamed,” Orozco said.

The area of Katella Avenue between Euclid Street and Ninth Street was closed while authorities examined the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the department at 714-765-1900.

This is now a fatal traffic collision. An adult female pedestrian was killed in the collision. — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) August 12, 2020