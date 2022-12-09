French bulldogs taken by an armed suspect in Studio City on Dec. 9, 2022. (LAPD)

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole two French bulldogs while holding a pregnant woman at gunpoint in Studio City on Friday.

The armed robbery took place as the victim was walking her dogs in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue around 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect pointed a pistol at the victim and grabbed her two dogs before placing them in his SUV and driving away, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old. He stands about 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

His vehicle is described as a gray SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective N. Stone at 818-754-8425. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.