An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 struck near Yucca Valley at 8:46 p.m. Thursday, according to the the United States Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was about 1.8 miles north-northwest of Yucca Valley and at a depth of about 3.7 miles, according to the USGS.

