A magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles around 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was 1.5 miles from San Fernando, 3 miles from Sylmar and 8.9 miles from Burbank.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.3 miles.

