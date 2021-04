A 3.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck in the Huntington Park area on April 1, 2021. (USGS)

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.2 struck the southeast region of Los Angeles County early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 5:52 a.m. less than one mile northeast of Huntington Park and about two miles west-northwest of Bell.

The epicenter was near the Huntington Park Community Adult School and a residential neighborhood west of the 710 Freeway.

The quake was felt in West Hollywood, Pasadena and as far south as Lakewood.