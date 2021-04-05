Preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits in Inglewood area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck about 2 miles southeast of Inglewood on April 5, 2021. (USGS)

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 struck just north of the 105 Freeway in the South Bay region of Los Angeles early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 4:44 a.m. about 1 mile east-northeast of Lennox and 2 miles southeast of Inglewood.

The epicenter was located just south of West Century Boulevard near Hollywood Park Casino. The preliminary depth of the quake was 11.8 miles, USGS said.

The earthquake was preceded by a 3.3 and a 2.5 about a half hour earlier.

Check back for updates on this developing story.