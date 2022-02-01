Magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes Cudahy area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 jolted the Los Angeles area on Tuesday morning.

The temblor struck about 9:26 a.m. and was centered in the Cudahy area, less than 10 miles southwest of downtown L.A., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

With a depth of about 8.7 miles, the quake was “quite deep,” seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted. She added that the tremor was “probably felt around much of LA basin.”

And in fact, USGS’s website received hundreds of responses from people who reported feeling weak to light shaking throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

The tremor was felt as far away as Mission Viejo, Santa Clarita, Oxnard and Fontana, according to the website.

There was no immediate word of any injuries or damages.

Check back for updates on this developing story.