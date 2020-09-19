Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes south of Rosemead, rocking Los Angeles area

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was reported Friday evening, rattling a wide swath of Southern California.
There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries, but the quake was felt across the region and as far as San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Service.
Deputies at the L.A. County Sheriff Department’s Temple City station were doing checks on critical facilities in the area, said Deputy Young Cole. The Los Angeles Police Department urged the public to call 911 only for emergencies.
In South Pasadena, the quake began with a strong sharp shake followed by another jolt not quite as strong. Several items fell off a shelf in one home. But power remained on. The shaking was less severe farther from the epicenter but still packed a punch.
