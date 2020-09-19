Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes south of Rosemead, rocking Los Angeles area

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A USGS map shows the location of a preliminary magnitude 4.6 earthquake that struck about 2 miles south of Rosemead on the night of Sept. 18, 2020.

A USGS map shows the location of a preliminary magnitude 4.6 earthquake that struck about 2 miles south of Rosemead on the night of Sept. 18, 2020.

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was reported Friday evening, rattling a wide swath of Southern California.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries, but the quake was felt across the region and as far as San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Service.

Deputies at the L.A. County Sheriff Department’s Temple City station were doing checks on critical facilities in the area, said Deputy Young Cole. The Los Angeles Police Department urged the public to call 911 only for emergencies.

In South Pasadena, the quake began with a strong sharp shake followed by another jolt not quite as strong. Several items fell off a shelf in one home. But power remained on. The shaking was less severe farther from the epicenter but still packed a punch.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter