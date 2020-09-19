Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes south of Rosemead, rocking Los Angeles area

A USGS map shows the location of a preliminary magnitude 4.6 earthquake that struck about 2 miles south of Rosemead on the night of Sept. 18, 2020.

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was reported Friday evening, rattling a wide swath of Southern California.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries, but the quake was felt across the region and as far as San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Service.

Deputies at the L.A. County Sheriff Department’s Temple City station were doing checks on critical facilities in the area, said Deputy Young Cole. The Los Angeles Police Department urged the public to call 911 only for emergencies.

In South Pasadena, the quake began with a strong sharp shake followed by another jolt not quite as strong. Several items fell off a shelf in one home. But power remained on. The shaking was less severe farther from the epicenter but still packed a punch.

A shaky Friday evening in Southern California. Hope everyone is safe. Did you feel the M4.6 #earthquake about 2 miles west of El Monte just before 11:39 pm PT? The #ShakeAlert system issued a message and passed it along to our delivery partners. More info: https://t.co/jf2zNsLBhF pic.twitter.com/p5UzUEsqWD — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) September 19, 2020

⚠️ #Earthquake ⚠️ Felt Widely in #LosAngeles. Prepare Now For Aftershocks. If Inside When Shaking Starts: DROP, COVER, HOLD ON! Protect Your Head + Neck While Taking Cover Under Sturdy Furniture or Near a Sturdy Interior Wall, Away From Windows and Doorways Until Shaking Stops. — LAFD (@LAFD) September 19, 2020

Your @LAFD is in Earthquake Mode, with all 106 Neighborhood Fire Stations checking their areas for damage. — Chief Terrazas (@LAFDChief) September 19, 2020

Yes. A M4.6 2 mi WSW of El Monte at 11:38. Almost the same location as the M5.9 Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987 — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 19, 2020