Preparations underway to begin reopening LAUSD schools safely by mid-April

The nation’s second-largest school district is taking special precautions as it prepares to start welcoming students back into classrooms by mid-April.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has already provided more than 500,000 free coronavirus tests for staff and students, Supt. Austin Beutner said during a town hall meeting with faith leaders on Sunday.

District officials are now forming plans to make COVID-19 vaccines available in schools free of charge to families in the community as campuses are set to reopen.

Beutner said the district will reopen classrooms to preschool and elementary school students, as well as to students with high needs, starting the week of April 12th.

Meanwhile, middle schools and high schools are expected to reopen by the end of the April.