President Joe Biden is in Los Angeles Thursday and has a full day planned before ending his Southern California swing in Orange County.

The president arrived at LAX aboard Air Force One Wednesday before he was whisked away to Santa Monica Airport on Marine One.

Several people were on hand to watch the president arrive in Santa Monica.

“It’s just exciting. It’s like, you know, grade school fun … You only get to see the president every now and again,” Lew Roth said.

The president is in town for two days of fundraisers for the midterm elections. Early voting is already underway in California.

On Thursday, Biden will head to the West Los Angeles VA hospital to talk about infrastructure and jobs.

Motorists on L.A.’s West Side can expect motorcade closures between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., the Patch reported.

Biden will then attend a fundraiser Thursday night for Congressional Democrats.

The fundraiser will be one of many the president has headlined this year for the Democratic National Committee which have collectively brought in more than $20 million, the Associated Press reported.

The president will finish his trip to Southern California in Orange County for a speech about inflation.

The trip comes amid the unwelcome backdrop of rising gas prices. Californians are currently paying the highest prices in the nation.

Biden will travel to Orange County on Friday.