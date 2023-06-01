Another Pride flag was vandalized after being placed on the “Shakespeare Bridge” in Los Feliz this week.

Residents say the flag was torn sometime late Wednesday night and believe it is the third time vandals have struck the bridge.

The flags started being placed on the bridge last week in honor of Pride month but most were ripped down within hours.

On Monday, more flags were damaged and stolen.

Wednesday night’s discovery of another flag being vandalized is believed to be the third incident.

The bridge is known for being decorated with numerous flags, including an American flag and a Juneteenth flag, but only the Pride flags have been torn down and stolen so far.

Residents said security equipment captured images of one of the cars involved in the vandalism but no arrests have been made.