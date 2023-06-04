West Hollywood bar owner and former *NSYNC singer Lance Bass joined KTLA’s live broadcast of the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade and shared his thoughts on Pride celebrations, the LGBTQ+ community and coming out.

“The temperature right now for the LBGTQIA is very hostile,” Bass said. “Pride is a protest, it started as a protest and it’s still a protest.”

Bass credits the West Hollywood community for allowing him to truly express himself and also recognized LGBTQ+ allies for their support.

“We love our allies, [they are] what really helps advance our community,” Bass said. “If it wasn’t for the allies, we would not have advanced as quickly.

More than 100,000 people turned out for 2023’s edition of the WeHo Pride Parade, which honors and celebrates the LBGTQ+ community.