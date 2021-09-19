Primetime Emmy Awards make grand return to in-person event in downtown L.A.

Some of the biggest stars will be out Sunday night as the Primetime Emmy Awards makes its grand return to celebrate the year’s best in television.

The 73rd annual event will be held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live with a limited in-person audience made up of nominees and their guests — a shift from last year’s show, which was partially virtual due to the pandemic.

This year, actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer will host the show in downtown Los Angeles.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 19, 2021.