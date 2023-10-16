Princess Cruises will be offering a magical experience on its new cruise ship that was made in collaboration with some of the world’s greatest magicians.

When the new Sun Princess sets sail in early 2024, passengers will have the chance to partake in a magical experience crafted in partnership with Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle.

“Spellbound by Magic Castle” will blend the “the captivating world of magic with the art of mixology to create an extraordinary, Victorian-inspired experience.”

The magical experience aboard the new luxury cruiseliner will take some influence from the iconic home on Franklin Avenue.

The magical entrance is nestled behind a nondescript door, according to Princess Cruises, and guests can travel through various themed rooms, purchase magic-inspired cocktails and be entertained by some renowned magicians.

The special area will be decorated with magical artifacts, vintage decor and interactive special effects — much like what you might find in at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles, but these experience takes place on the open ocean.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, says Spellbound will take the art of magic around the world aboard the company’s new ship.

“This collaboration with The Magic Castle takes entertainment into new dimensions with an extraordinary experience that combines the allure of magic with the thrill of cruising,” Padgett said. “Spellbound will become an iconic guest favorite on Sun Princess.”

Spellbound will take travelers first to a magical music room where guests will meet “the spirit of Isabella” who will shared stories of sailing on the Sun Princess. The Parlor Bar will feature an appearance from Artemis the owl (also of Magic Castle fame), as well as a 30-seat theater where guests can see close-up magic firsthand.

The Hollywood landmark is a private, members-only club, but the public can visit if receiving an invite from a member.

Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises, says the Sun Princess will offer an authentic experience that showcases the nightly offerings of the exclusive Hollywood monument that has entertained the stars of Tinseltown for decades.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in a magical experience typically reserved exclusively for members and their guests,” Larsen said.

Spellbound will debut in February 2024. The 4,300-guest Sun Princess is currently under construction at a shipyard in Italy and will have multiple entertainment offerings when it officially sets sail.

The first cruises will take place in the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean and tickets are on sale now. Its home port will be located at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information on the ship, click here.