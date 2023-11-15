A 60-year-old man, who is a prior sex offender, was arrested after witnesses in a Halloween store reported seeing him use his phone to record “up-skirt” video of a woman who was in the shop with her two children, authorities announced Wednesday night.

The incident occurred on Oct. 20 at Spirit Halloween, located at 13852 Red Hill Avenue, in Tustin.

Officers with the Tustin Police Department responded to the scene and learned that the suspect, now identified as Roland Moreno, had been seen by multiple people in the store “discreetly taking up-skirt videos” of the female victim.

Moreno fled Halloween Spirit in his vehicle before officers arrived. However, his phone was recovered at the scene.

Roland Moreno, 60, was arrested on charges of criminal invasion of privacy on Nov. 12, 2023. (Tustin PD)

“A subsequent search of his phone revealed additional videos of a similar nature from various locations,” a Tustin PD news release stated.

On Nov. 12, the 60-year-old, who has prior convictions for possession of child pornography and child annoyance, was arrested by Tustin PD officers while attending an event in the city of Fullerton.

Moreno has been charged with criminal invasion of privacy in connection with the Halloween Spirit incident.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Moreno is urged to contact Tustin Police Department Detective Schultz at 714-573-3250 or bschultz@tustinca.org.