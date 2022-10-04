26-year-old Jawan Harris walked away from a CDCR reentry program for male offenders on Oct. 4, 2022

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for a 26-year-old man who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Jawan Richard Harris, an offender serving an eight-year sentence for burglary, departed the facility without authorization, authorities said in a news release.

His absence was noticed at around 2 p.m.

The 26-year-old arrived at the MCRP in December of last year and was scheduled to be released from custody in October of 2023.

Harris is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds.

The community reentry program provides eligible offenders in state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center, where the program links them to a “range of community-based rehabilitative services.” The voluntary program is meant to help male offenders transition from custody to the community.

Anyone who may see Harris or has knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.