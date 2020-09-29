Private schools push L.A. County to let them open, saying they’re ready

Dana Mikels, principal of Village Christian School in Sun Valley, is photographed in September 2020 at an outdoor classroom that would seat one student per table. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A coalition of private schools, including the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, called Monday for the County Board of Supervisors and public health officials to begin accepting waiver applications to allow elementary schools to open — an issue that Board Chair Kathryn Barger said would be discussed at their Tuesday meeting. Calling itself the “Students First Coalition,” the group also includes Village Christian School and several other religious organizations.

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District on Monday penned its own letter, backed by several South Bay mayors, also urging the county to accept waiver applications.

The letters included at least one prominent signatory from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“We have been waiting and working within the state and county guidelines toward preparing our school for the possibility of reopening,” said Tom Konjoyan, head of school at Village Christian School, a nondenominational Sun Valley campus for preschool through 12th grade.

