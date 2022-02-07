Some private schools turning away L.A. County health inspectors checking on COVID rules

Trinity Classical Academy is one of three private schools in Santa Clarita that had been cited for students or staffers failing to wear masks as required under county COVID-19 orders.(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Trinity Classical Academy in Santa Clarita was fined $500 last winter after a health inspector stopped by and reported maskless students were doing outdoor activities that “did not adequately promote physical distancing.”

Nearly nine months later, when another inspector went back to check if Trinity was following COVID-19 rules, it was hit with another citation — this time for refusing access to the health inspector.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said schools have been “generally cooperative” with its inspectors. Only nine schools across Los Angeles County had been cited for violating COVID-19 health orders as of January, according to data posted by the department.

But a few schools have repeatedly thwarted Los Angeles County health inspectors from accessing their facilities, bringing on citations and fines. It is a standoff that has played out as schools have become contested grounds nationwide for COVID-19 measures such as masking.

