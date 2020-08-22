Pro-, anti-Trump protesters face off with each other, police in Tujunga

Pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters from Black Lives Matter squared off against each other and police officers on the street in Tujunga Friday.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several protesters staring each other down and engaging in skirmishes around 5 p.m. on Foothill Boulevard, near Lowell Avenue.

There were altercations between police and protesters on both sides, as well as between both sides of protesters.

A woman who identified herself only as Randi said she helped organize the event from the pro-Trump side. She said a couple veterans and others who live in the area have been setting up with Blue Lives Matter signs and Trump flags every Friday for several months, and it had remained non-violent until recently.

“Once it got a lot of publicity, other supposed Trump groups starting claiming it was their event, showing up and starting to fight,” she said. “We don’t know who a lot of these people are. Our goal is to get the egos out of the way.”

She said the group tried obtaining permits for Friday’s event but had not obtained them.