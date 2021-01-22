Probability of dying of COVID-19 in hospital doubled as L.A. County’s death toll spiked

The chances that a person hospitalized for COVID-19 will die in Los Angeles County have doubled in recent months.

That’s according to an analysis released Wednesday by the county’s Department of Health Services, which found that the probability someone will die of the disease while hospitalized increased from about 1 in 8 in September and October to roughly 1 in 4 since early November.

Those increased odds coincide with a devastating spike in L.A. County’s death toll. In early November, when the current coronavirus surge began, there were fewer than 20 COVID-19 deaths per day, on average. But over the weeklong period that ended Wednesday, there were roughly 206 deaths reported each day, according to data compiled by The Times.

More than 4,000 of L.A. County’s 14,000-plus COVID-19 deaths have been reported since New Year’s Day. The county accounts for roughly 41% of California’s 35,000 cumulative COVID-19 deaths, despite being home to only a quarter of the state’s population.

