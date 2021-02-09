Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash appeared to violate flight standards, likely became disoriented in clouds: Investigators

Breaking news update: Investigators said Tuesday that the pilot in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash appeared to violate flight standards and likely became disoriented in the clouds.

Original post: Federal safety officials on Tuesday are expected to reveal the probable cause of a deadly helicopter crash that killed Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others near Calabasas over a year ago.

The group was flying from Orange County to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks on Jan. 26, 2020, when pilot Ara Zobayan encountered thick fog.

Zobayan, flying a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter, told air traffic controllers he was climbing to 4,000 feet to get above the fog but flight records show he was actually descending when he hit the nearby hillside.

The NTSB said in earlier reports that there was no sign of mechanical failure and investigators considered the crash an accident.

The nine killed in the crash were identified as Bryant and his daughter; Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach his daughter’s basketball team; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; and Zobayan.

In their meeting Tuesday, National Transportation Safety Board members are expected to make nonbinding recommendations to prevent future crashes.

One recommendation could be for some helicopters to install a Terrain Awareness and Warning System, known as TAWS, which signals when an aircraft is in danger of crashing.

The warning systems require training and maintenance, and can cost upward of $35,000 per helicopter.

NTSB suggestions have often been rejected by bodies like the Federal Aviation Administration and Coast Guard in the past.

Tuesday’s NTSB meeting is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. and will be webcast to the public.