Probe underway after 3 found dead, 1 injured in Balboa Island

Three people were found dead in Balboa Island on Monday morning, the Newport Beach Police Department announced.

Police received a call at about 8:23 a.m. asking for medical aid in the area of Diamond Avenue and Bay Front Alley South, according to Heather Rangel, a Newport Beach police spokesperson.

Responding officers arrived and found two women and one man dead at the scene. Another man was also found, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

It is unclear what caused the deaths, and the injured man’s condition was also unknown.

Police provided no further information about the incident, which remains under investigation.

Officials said there was no threat to the Newport Beach community.

