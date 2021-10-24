Probe underway after L.A. County sheriff’s deputy shooting in Palmdale

An investigation is underway after a man who was hiding inside a Palmdale home allegedly shot at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and at least one deputy fired back, authorities announced Sunday.

The incident unfolded in the 38200 block of Pioneer Drive between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, when deputies responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon and reports of gunfire being heard from a house in the area, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a witness who directed them to the house where the suspect was believed to be armed with a gun, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies surrounded the residence and several commands were given to the suspect to exit the home, officials said.

A short time later, the suspect appeared at an upstairs bedroom window with his gun.

“It’s believed the suspect fired his handgun at the deputies and a deputy involved shooting occurred,” LASD stated in the news release.

Deputies repeated their commands for the suspect to exit the house. Several minutes later, he did and was taken into custody.

The suspect was not struck by the gunfire, but did sustain minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital, but has since been released and booked into the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

No deputies were injured during the incident, and a handgun belonging to the suspect was recovered from the scene.

No further details were immediately available. LASD is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.