A demonstration of faith in East Los Angeles took place Sunday morning.

The annual procession and mass to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe and Saint Juan Diego marched through East L.A. with hundreds joining in.

It’s an event the community has celebrated since 1931 and organizers say the celebration is all about unity, peace, compassion and hope.

KTLA 5 photojournalist Phil Ige reports on the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Dec. 4, 2022.