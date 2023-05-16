A procession through the streets of Moreno Valley and Perris in honor of Riverside County Deputy Brett Harris who died as a result of injuries suffered during an on-duty traffic accident was held Tuesday afternoon.

The 26-year-old and another deputy were responding to a call for backup on May 12, at around 2:15 a.m., when the crash occurred at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and State Street in San Jacinto.

Harris, who was assigned to the Hemet Sheriff’s Station, suffered major injuries, including a “catastrophic brain injury,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputy Brett Harris died after he was involved in a crash on Friday, May 12, 2023 (Riverside County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the second vehicle, a 56-year-old Hemet woman, suffered moderate injuries and the second deputy suffered a knee injury while trying to remove Harris from the wreckage.

It remains unclear what led up to the crash or which driver may have been at fault. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department seen saluting at a procession in honor of fallen Deputy Brett Harris on May 16, 2023. (OnScene TV)

The Sheriff’s Office said that Harris was an organ donor and arrangements were being made with his family and hospital staff to “ensure his wishes are honored.”

Harris is survived by his wife, parents, brother and twin sister, as well as his law enforcement colleagues.