Loved ones gathered for a final salute to an Air Force major killed in an Osprey crash in Japan.
The Nov. 29 airplane crash killed eight service members in Yakushima Island, including U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke A. Unrath, 34, a Southern California native.
A procession to honor Unrath took place Wednesday from the Los Angeles International Airport to a mortuary in his hometown of Riverside.
A flag-draped casket was unloaded from an aircraft and placed into a hearse as a long line of servicemembers stood at attention.
Community members and residents were also seen lining the streets in solidarity.
“They need all the support we can give them right now.,” said Sue Holley, a Riverside resident. “He deserves all the respect I can give him and just by standing here is my way of giving my respect to the man.”
Unrath was among eight airmen who died when their U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashed during a routine training mission. After an extensive search, the bodies of seven crew members were recovered by divers from the sunken wreckage so far.
Unrath was a CV-22 pilot and a flight commander based at Japan’s Yokota Air Base. He began active duty in 2014 and was assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing.
He grew up in Riverside and graduated from Martin Luther King High School. He went on to receive a Bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Cal Poly Pomona.
“I actually went to high school with Luke and his siblings,” said Carissa Brown, a former classmate.
When she heard of his passing she said, “It was devastating. He is the sweetest person with the sweetest family, the most kind and loving family.”
In a statement, Unrath’s parents said:
“It would be impossible for us to express in a few words what an amazing son Luke was. Even though we raised him in faith, he taught us so much, what it is to live a Christ-centered life. He chose this path and career because he wanted to help people.”
His parents said Unrath was a triplet who shared a close bond with his siblings. One of his brothers was among those who escorted his body from LAX back to his hometown on Wednesday.
“For giving us the freedoms we have, we’re so grateful and thankful for his life and his service,” Brown said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
In a statement to the Associated Press, the Air Force Special Operations Command said a “preliminary investigation information indicates a potential materiel failure caused the mishap, but the underlying cause of the failure is unknown at this time.”
“The U.S.-made Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter but can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster, like an airplane, during flight,” according to AP.
A week after the deadly crash, the U.S. military grounded all Ospreys and officials said it was expected to remain in place until the cause of the crash is determined.