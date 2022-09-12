Firefighters coordinate efforts at a burning property while battling the Fairview Fire Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Hemet, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Containment of the 28,307-acre Fairview Fire burning near Hemet increased again on Monday, though full containment is proving more elusive than initially hoped.

The blaze, which was sparked a week ago, is now 56% contained, with full containment expected on Saturday.

“Lingering tropical moisture brought ample clouds, cooler temperatures, higher humidity, passing showers, and nearby thunderstorms to the Fairview Fire,” officials said in an incident update.

This past Saturday, fire officials estimated that full containment was two days away, but two days later — Monday — that prediction was adjusted.

As of Monday night, 21 structures have been destroyed, four more have been damaged and 112 remain threatened.

Two people have died in the fire and another was injured.