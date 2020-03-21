Project Angel Food Needs Donations Due to the Covid 19 Crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The impact of the NEW Coronavirus rules and regulations imposed by the state of California are stressful for every aspect of life and business. They’re even more of a worry for the nonprofit agencies that serve medically challenged communities. Gayle Anderson reports among such essential nonprofit agencies is Project Angel Food.

Donations are vital right now. In addition to serving its more than two-thousand clients, other local nonprofit agencies are asking them for help to feed other members of the community who are struggling with special medical needs and require special food menus.

Project Angel Food is an essential agency under the state’s current stay at home orders. Not serving those debilitated by serious illness is not an option. The nonprofit organization realizes we're all going through tough financial times right now. It asks they we do what we can.

To Donate: Call 323 845 1816 or we can use the websites: angelfood/covid19 or angelfood.org

