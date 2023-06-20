The stars will align for Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love telethon this Saturday night on KTLA.

Join Cindy Crawford, Niecy Nash-Betts, Magic Johnson, Paula Abdul, Carol Burnett, Marie Osmond, Steven Weber, Jessica Holmes and other KTLA personalities to help feed critically ill members of the greater Los Angeles community.

Scan the QR code on this page to donate before, during and after the telethon, which airs Saturday from 7-9 PM on KTLA 5, KTLA.com, KTLA+, and KTLA’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Project Angel Food Telethon airs Saturday, June 24 on KTLA.

Project Angel Food is a nonprofit agency that cooks and delivers healthy, delicious meals and offers nutrition counseling -all free of charge- to people debilitated by serious illnesses. It serves men, women, and children throughout all of Los Angeles County who are debilitated and cannot shop or cook for the food they need to survive and heal.

“Food is Medicine” is Project Angel Food’s philosophy, and its main goal is to help people become healthy again through proper nutrition.