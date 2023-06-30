Images provided by the Irvine Police Department on June 29, 2023 show evidence seized from a suspected mail thief.

A man described as a “prolific” mail thief was arrested in Irvine this week, police said Friday.

Tanoah Daniel Marsh, 33, of Anaheim, was arrested and booked Wednesday after a search warrant was issued and authorities found thousands of pieces of stolen mail.

Police say Marsh allegedly had an elaborate locksmith set up, which he used to create keys for himself and others to access mailbox and buildings.

Investigators are working with U.S. Postal Service inspectors to identify victims in this case.

Police provided images of some of the evidence seized, including keys, tools and mail.

No further details about the alleged crimes was released.