Prominent Riverside pastor says he has COVID-19 after White House visit

Pastor Greg Laurie makes an “alter call” for people to come forward at a concert by the British Christian rock band Delirious during a Harvest Crusade gathering at the Edison International Field of Anaheim stadium in Anaheim on July 6, 2001. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Prominent Riverside pastor Greg Laurie has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday, the latest person tied to an outbreak at the White House.

The pastor of the megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship was an attendee at the Rose Garden on Sept. 26 when President Trump announced the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. At least 11 attendees of the large gathering — at which there was no social distancing and few people wore masks — have since tested positive for the virus, including the president and First Lady Melania Trump.

Laurie, who tested positive Friday, has since quarantined and has experienced fatigue, aches, a fever and a loss of taste, which he described as a Romans 8:28 moment. The biblical Scripture verse states: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

“I wish at a time like this we could not politicize something like this,” Laurie said in a video announcing his diagnosis. “It’s real.

