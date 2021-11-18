Prominent USC building stripped of eugenicist’s name will honor Native American alumnus, writer

Rufus B. von KleinSmid’s name was removed from USC’s international relations building, seen in this undated photo. It will be renamed after a Native American alumnus. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

One of the most prominent buildings at USC — stripped last year of the name of a leading eugenicist and former university president — will instead honor Joseph Medicine Crow, a Native American alumnus who authored influential works about Indigenous history and culture, served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was awarded the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian recognition.

In a move to reconcile with a racist chapter in its history, USC banished the name of Rufus B. von KleinSmid from the Center for International and Public Affairs in the heart of campus. Von KleinSmid held a leadership role in the California eugenics movement.

The university is planning a dedication ceremony in the spring to finalize the transition. In addition to the renaming, USC will offer scholarships for Native American students starting next fall, as a way to further Medicine Crow’s legacy, said USC President Carol L. Folt.

Students urged the university to remove von KleinSmid’s name after the campus community began confronting his involvement with the Human Betterment Foundation, a Pasadena-based eugenics group that supported a 1909 California law that authorized the forced sterilization of those deemed “unfit.” Von KleinSmid himself is said to have believed that people with “defects” should be sterilized.

President Barack Obama awards Joseph Medicine Crow High Bird the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House on Aug. 12, 2009. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)