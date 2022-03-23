Long Beach bars, breweries, wineries and clubs in Long Beach are no longer required to verify customers’ proof of COVID-19 vaccination, city officials announced Tuesday.

The city, which has its own public health department, loosened restrictions a few weeks after Los Angeles County lifted its own vaccine verification requirement for the drinking establishments.

L.A. County moved into the CDC’s low COVID-19 community risk category early this month, allowing the county to drop vaccine verification and masking rules.

The city of Los Angeles is still currently requiring vaccine proof at indoor bars, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other places, but the City Council is moving to end the requirement.

Long Beach issued an updated health order that went into effect with the changes on Tuesday.

Under the new order, the city will also be aligning with the California Department of Public Health in no longer requiring people to show their vaccine cards to enter “mega” indoor events of more than 1,000 people. The state will drop that requirement April 1.

Officials said COVID-19 daily case rates and transmission is low in Long Beach, with a seven-day average case rate at 2.5 per 100,000 people.

While transmission is far lower than it was in January, officials warned that the risk of COVID-19 infection for those who are not vaccinated is still high.

While Long Beach started allowing people to skip wearing mask in most indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, officials continue to strongly recommend face coverings.