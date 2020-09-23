Prop. 21 bid to expand rent control in California faces steep hurdle to passage, new poll shows

A “Celebrate Renters Rally” in support of Proposition 21, a statewide rent control ballot measure, is held at Los Angeles City Hall. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A bid to expand rent control in California faces a large hurdle to pass in November, a new poll of voters statewide has found.

Just 37% of likely voters are supporting Proposition 21, which would give cities and counties greater authority to implement rent control in their communities, according to a poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies, which surveyed Californians earlier this month.

Another 37% percent of likely voters were opposed to the measure with 26% still undecided, the poll found.

Though a large number of Californians have yet to make up their mind, the fact that so few voters are in favor of the ballot measure six weeks before election day means that proponents face major challenges, said Mark DiCamillo, the institute’s poll director.

