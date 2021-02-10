Property owner wants sheriff’s officials to remove unauthorized helipad being built near Villanueva’s La Habra Heights home

A plot of land near Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s home is seen leveled in this undated photo. (Alene Tchekmedyian / Los Angeles Times)

One day last summer, workers for the Southern California Gas Co. were on a plot of land the utility owns that sits above the home of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in La Habra Heights. Some sheriff’s officials approached and asked about the possibility of the department building a helicopter landing pad on the property.

The utility declined the request.

Despite the rejection, construction of a helicopter pad began, with a crew grading an area and hauling in dirt in recent weeks, according to the La Habra Heights city manager and a letter the gas company sent to L.A. County. In the cease-and-desist letter, an attorney for the gas company demanded that the work on the helipad stop and that the county undo what was done to the land.

The gas company’s property sits behind a chain link fence with signs warning against trespassing and tampering.

