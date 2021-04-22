After his death, prosecution ends for Oxnard plastic surgeon accused of sexual assault

David Michelson appears in a photo released by the Oxnard Police Department on Aug. 5, 2020.

The prosecution for an Oxnard plastic surgeon who was accused of sexually assaulting 15 female patients, was halted after his death last month, officials announced Thursday.

David Michelson, a 73-year-old from Newbury Park, was facing a total of 37 charges from allegations involving patients who were mostly Spanish-speaking and residents of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

More than 30 women came forward to report potential criminal acts against Michelson.

The allegations were still under investigation at the time of his death on March 5, the Oxnard Police Department said.

Michelson had his medical license revoked after being convicted of selling prescriptions for controlled substances and selling illegal narcotics in 1985, but his license was then reinstated with probationary status in 1991.

Then in 1997, Michelson admitted to a medical board that “he had engaged in sexual misconduct with two patients and inappropriately touched a coworker,” the DA’s office said in a news release. As a result, he was placed on probation by the board.

Any additional victims of Michelson’s assault behavior are encouraged to contact the Ventura County Family Justice Center at 805-652-7655 to receive assistance with access to support services.