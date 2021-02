A deputy district attorney announced Wednesday he’s suing his boss, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, alleging misconduct at the DA’s office.

Jon Hatami, who was a prosecutor in the high-profile Gabriel Fernandez torture case, says he’s faced a hostile work environment and defamatory language that targeted him as an Iranian American.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 10, 2021.