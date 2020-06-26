Prosecutors decline to charge suspect in fatal street-racing crash caught on video in Mid-Wilshire

A suspect arrested in a deadly street-racing crash captured by surveillance cameras earlier this month in Mid-Wilshire was released after prosecutors determined there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him, police said.

Los Angeles police released video Friday showing the fatal crash on June 19 in the area of San Vicente Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, calling it “horrific.” The surveillance footage indicates it occurred in the early morning hours.

The video shows a red sedan slamming into a tree and careening into the back of a parked car after the driver apparently lost control. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

On June 19 a horrific collision occurred in the area of San Vicente & Fairfax due to street racing.



One driver died at scene after being ejected from his car. The other driver fled—thorough investigative work by @LAPDWestTraffic led to his arrest.



Racing is not worth your life. pic.twitter.com/JicfLq0U6R — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 26, 2020

The other driver was arrested this week following “thorough investigative work,” according to the Police Department.

However, once the case was submitted to the county District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to file manslaughter charges, said LAPD Officer Yoshioka.

The suspect was subsequently released. Police declined to name the man.

Police don’t believe there are outstanding suspects, Yoshioka said.