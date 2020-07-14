Prosecutors: Fullerton officer’s fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl was justified

Orange County prosecutors will not file charges against a Fullerton police officer who fatally shot a 17-year-old girl last year.

The decision by the Orange County district attorney’s office, detailed in a 12-page letter dated June 22 and released publicly Tuesday, came after a legal review determined that the actions of the officer, Scott Flynn, “were objectively necessary, reasonable and justified under the circumstances.”

“Although the incident is deeply saddening, resulting in the death of a minor with mental illness, Officer Flynn did not commit a crime,” Deputy Dist. Atty. Avery Harrison wrote in the letter. “To the contrary, he carried out his duties as a peace officer in a reasonable and justifiable manner.”

The fatal July 5, 2019, shooting of the girl — whom family members previously identified as Hannah Williams — happened on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim after the car she was driving collided with Flynn’s marked police vehicle.

